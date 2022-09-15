JUST IN
Business Standard

Accepted merger of CLP into BJP: Goa Assembly Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar

Goa Assembly Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar said he had accepted the merger of the state Congress Legislature Party (CLP) into the ruling BJP

Topics
Goa Assembly | Goa | CLP India

Press Trust of India  |  Panaji 

BJP
Representative Image (Photo: PTI)

Goa Assembly Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar on Thursday said he had accepted the merger of the state Congress Legislature Party (CLP) into the ruling BJP.

He went through a letter submitted by Congress MLAs and found that they have required numbers, he told reporters. Eight out of 11 Congress MLAs on Wednesday passed a resolution to merge the legislature party into the BJP.

First Published: Thu, September 15 2022. 14:33 IST

