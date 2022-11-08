Active Covid-19 case load drops below 1,000 in Tamil Nadu: Health Dept

has reported 104 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the overall tally to 35,93,023, the Health department said on Tuesday.

There were no fresh fatalities and the death toll remained unchanged at 38,048 a medical bulletin said here.

As many as 169 people recovered in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 35,54,067 leaving 908 active infections.

Chennai added 26 new COVID-19 cases, Chengalpet and Kanyakumari 10 each while the remaining cases were spread across districts.

Dharmapuri, Kallakurichi, Karur, Mayiladuthurai, Perambalur, Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram, Tenkasi, Thanjavur, Theni, Thirupathur and Thiruvarur recorded zero new cases each.

The state capital leads among districts with 216 active infections and overall 7,92,898 cases.

A total of 8,126 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests so far to 6,98,41,367, the bulletin said.

