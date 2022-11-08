JUST IN
Shoot me instead of humiliating me, Sadhu Yadav tells Lalu family
Last total lunar eclipse of the year enthrals stargazers across world
Union Minister Gadkari sets target to construct 60 kms of highway per day
India's first private rocket to be launched between November 12-16
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi slams Modi govt over demonetisation
COP27 hosts launch plan to build climate resilience for 4 billion by 2030
Greenply Industries reports net down by 26% to Rs 23.6 crore in Q2
Delhi Metro introduces set of 2 eight-coach trains on its Red Line
Restoring Guwahati's water bodies via multi-pronged approach: Experts
Ahead of MCD polls, AAP assigns responsibilities to office bearers
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News
Shoot me instead of humiliating me, Sadhu Yadav tells Lalu family
Delhi's air quality worsens, AQI in 'very poor'; Wednesday to be severe
Business Standard

Active Covid-19 case load drops below 1,000 in Tamil Nadu: Health Dept

Tamil Nadu has reported 104 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the overall tally to 35,93,023, the Health department said on Tuesday

Topics
Tamil Nadu | health news

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

Covid test
Photo: Bloomberg

Tamil Nadu has reported 104 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the overall tally to 35,93,023, the Health department said on Tuesday.

There were no fresh fatalities and the death toll remained unchanged at 38,048 a medical bulletin said here.

As many as 169 people recovered in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 35,54,067 leaving 908 active infections.

Chennai added 26 new COVID-19 cases, Chengalpet and Kanyakumari 10 each while the remaining cases were spread across districts.

Dharmapuri, Kallakurichi, Karur, Mayiladuthurai, Perambalur, Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram, Tenkasi, Thanjavur, Theni, Thirupathur and Thiruvarur recorded zero new cases each.

The state capital leads among districts with 216 active infections and overall 7,92,898 coronavirus cases.

A total of 8,126 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests so far to 6,98,41,367, the bulletin said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Tamil Nadu

First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 23:56 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU