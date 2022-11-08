Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia tests positive for coronavirus

-
ALSO READ
Scindia to execute power show during Amit Shah's Gwalior visit on Oct 16
Jyotiraditya Scindia urges states and UTs to reduce tax on jet fuel
India to see 400 mn air travellers in 7-10 years, says Jyotiraditya Scindia
TMC running govt of corrupts in Bengal: Jyotiraditya Scindia on SSC scam
ATF price fall would benefit airlines under pressure: Jyotiraditya Scindia
-
Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday said he has tested positive for coronavirus.
In a tweet, the minister said he got tested for coronavirus on the advice of doctors and the report has come positive.
He also asked everyone who came in contact with him in the last few days to get themselves tested.
Scindia is in charge of the ministries of civil aviation and steel.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 22:33 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU