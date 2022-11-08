JUST IN
Covid will be there forever but worst is over: White House official
Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia tests positive for coronavirus

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday said he has tested positive for coronavirus

Topics
Jyotiraditya Scindia | Coronavirus | BJP

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. Photo: ANI
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. Photo: ANI

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday said he has tested positive for coronavirus.

In a tweet, the minister said he got tested for coronavirus on the advice of doctors and the report has come positive.

He also asked everyone who came in contact with him in the last few days to get themselves tested.

Scindia is in charge of the ministries of civil aviation and steel.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 22:33 IST

`
