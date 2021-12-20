Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan appears before ED in 'Panama Papers' leak case

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the launch of L'OREAL Cannes Collection in Mumbai
File photo of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Monday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) here for questioning in a case linked to the 2016 'Panama Papers' global tax leaks case, official sources said on Monday.

The 48-year-old daughter-in-law of superstar Amitabh Bachchan is being questioned by the agency under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

Dubbed 'Panama Papers', an investigation of a stockpile of records from Panamanian legal firm Mossack Fonseca by the Washington-based International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) in 2016 had named several world leaders and celebrities who allegedly stashed away money abroad in offshore companies. Some of them are stated to be holding valid overseas accounts.

The ED has been probing the case since 2016 when the global leaks came to light. It later issued notices to the Bachchan family asking them to explain their foreign remittances since 2004 under the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS).'

Some other instances of alleged irregularities linked to the family are also under the scanner of the federal probe agency, the officials said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, December 20 2021. 14:31 IST

