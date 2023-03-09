Actor-Director Satish Kaushik dies at 66; a glance at his remarkable life

Hindi film Actor and director Satish Kaushik died at 66 in Gurgaon due to a heart attack. informed fans of his death in a tweet, along with a picture of both actors.

Satish Kaushik was known for his ability to play versatile roles. He is known for his performances as "Calendar" in Mr India and Pappu Pager in Deewana Mastana, among many other roles he played during his career.

He was born on April 13, 1956, in Mahendragarh, Haryana. He completed his graduation from Kirori Mal College, Delhi, in 1972. Later, he joined the National School of Drama (NSD) and the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII).

He started his acting career as a theatre actor. His most remarkable role as a theatre artist was that of "Willy Loman" in the Hindi drama Salesman Ramlal, an adaptation of Death of a Salesman by Arthur Miller.

He also contributed as a writer for the screen. He wrote dialogues for Kundan Shah's classic 1983 comedy, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron.

He also worked as a director. As a director, his first film was Sridevi's Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja (1993). He directed Prem (1995). Both of these films did not do well at the box office. However, he continued with direction, and Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rahte Hain (1999) brought him his first hit.

Satish Kaushik left an indelible mark on the with his remarkable work. He won the Filmfare Best Comedian Award twice: in 1990 for Ram Lakhan and in 1997 for Saajan Chale Sasural.

He also started a new film company with called Karol Bagh Productions.

Satish was also a partner in the Chandigarh Film City project. The project was run in partnership with Parsvanath Developers. They had bought 30-acre land in Sarangpur village, Chandigarh, at dirt-cheap prices. However, after the media exposed their wrongdoings, the real estate company had to give it up.

He married Shashi Kaushik in 1985. His son died in 1996, aged only two years. He has a daughter, Vanshika, who was born through a surrogate mother.