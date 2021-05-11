Additional 45,000 vials of tocilizumab allocated to states: Gowda

-
ALSO READ
States allocated 34.5 lakh vials of Remdesivir so far: Sadananda Gowda
Covid-19: Allocation of remdesivir made up to May 16, says Sadananda Gowda
Govt mulls launching PLI scheme for chemical sector to boost manufacturing
Former PM Deve Gowda and wife Chennamma test Covid positive
Fertilizer minister D V Sadananda Gowda tests positive for Covid-19
-
Union Minister Sadananda Gowda on Tuesday said additional 45,000 vials of tocilizumab, used for treatment of COVID-19, have been allocated to states and union territories to meet the increased demand.
Earlier, 9,900 vials of tocilizumab were allocated to states and union territories on April 30, the chemicals and fertilizers minister added.
Tocilizumab is not manufactured in India and is sourced from Swiss pharmaceutical firm Hoffman La Roche, the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers said.
"Additional 45000 vials of #Tocilizumab have been allocated to States/UTs to meet its demand across country. Earlier, 9900 vials of the drug were made to all States on 30th April," Gowda tweeted.
Besides these two allocations, another 50,024 vials were allotted to states on Monday, he added.
In a goodwill gesture, Roche donated around 50,000 vials (80 mg strength) for COVID-19 patients in India through Indian Red Cross Society on May 10, which has been allocated by the Government of India to states/UTs and central government hospitals, the ministry said in a statement.
The state governments have been advised to widely publicise the mechanism of allotment of this drug to the general public so that the needy patients and private hospitals can approach the concerned authorities of the state if they require the drug, it added.
"The states have also been advised to take all measures to prevent hoarding and black marketing and ensure that the drug is used very judiciously and strictly as per the national clinical management protocol for Covid-19 patients," the ministry said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU