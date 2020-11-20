Fertilizer minister D V Sadananda Gowda tests positive for Covid-19

-
ALSO READ
As India fights coronavirus, it must ensure equitable access to tests
Sadananda Gowda lands in controversy in Bengaluru for skipping quarantine
World Coronavirus Dispatch: Poland President Andrzej Duda tests positive
Record 918,000 Covid tests done in a day; positivity rate under 8%
Specialty chemical sector has huge growth potential: Sadananda Gowda
-
Fertilizer Minister D V Sadananda Gowda on Thursday said he has tested positive for coronavirus and has isolated himself.
"After initial symptoms of COVID-19, I got myself tested and the report came positive. I have isolated myself," Gowda tweeted.
The minister requested those who came in his contact to be careful and follow the protocol and stay safe.
Gowda's office said the minister's symptoms are mild at present.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU