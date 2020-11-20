Fertilizer minister D V Sadananda Gowda tests positive for Covid-19

Fertilizer Minister on Thursday said he has tested positive for and has isolated himself.

"After initial symptoms of COVID-19, I got myself tested and the report came positive. I have isolated myself," Gowda tweeted.

The minister requested those who came in his contact to be careful and follow the protocol and stay safe.

Gowda's office said the minister's symptoms are mild at present.

