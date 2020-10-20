ADG of UIDAI arrested for taking Rs 100,000 bribe in Delhi office

-
ALSO READ
Lok Sabha passes bill to amend Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act
Telangana ACB seizes Rs 3.36 cr assets of Additional Collector of Medak
Taxation bill not introduced in LS as finance minister not present
Ashwani Kumar's suicide note says he ended life due to disease: Police
Anti-Corruption Bureau files Disproportionate Assets case against official
-
An assistant director general of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 1 lakh in his office in Delhi, an Anti-Corruption Bureau official said.
The accused, Pankaj Goyal, had demanded the bribe from a complainant who had applied for Aadhaar franchise.
ACB Director General (DG) B L Soni said the complainant had lodged a complaint with the ACB in Rajasthan's Kota, which was initially verified.
Goyal is incharge of five states, including Rajasthan, and posted at the regional office of UIDAI in New Delhi, he said.
Under ACB Additional Director General Dinesh M N, a team laid a trap at the UIDAI office in South Delhi's Pragati Vihar area, where he was arrested while taking bribe, police said.
A case has been registered against Goyal under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and he is being interrogated, they said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU