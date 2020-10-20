FICCI to be national industry partner of third edition of 'Make in Odisha'

The state government



on Tuesday signed an agreement with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) as its industry partner for the third edition of 'Make in Odisha' conclave.

The agreement was signed on a virtual platform, in presence of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik between the state owned IPICOL, the nodal investment promotion and industrial facilitation agency and for investment promotion and investor outreach activities to be undertaken leading up to the next edition of 'Make in Odisha' Conclave.

Industries Minister DS Mishra, president Sangeeta Reddy and other senior officials of state government and were present on the occasion.

The previous Make in Conclaves in 2016 and 2018 has brought a significant increase in the quantum of new investments to and helped create a diversified industrial base in the state, the chief minister said.

has established itself as one of the premier investment destinations in the country, Patnaik said, adding that the state continues to remain an attractive investment destination even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Even during these trying times, the state has attracted over Rs 24,300 crore worth of new investments since February 2020," Patnaik said, adding that the state government has a vision of making Odisha an investment destination of choice nationally, as well as globally.

In view of the prevailing situation arising out of COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions related to travel, exhibitions, conferences and public gathering in its wake, the state government has decided to continue investment outreach activities on virtual platforms, in the shape of webinars and virtual meetings with prospective investors till the time the situation is ripe for undertaking Make in Odisha activities in physical form, industries minister DS Mishra said.

The decision regarding the revised dates and manner in which the Make in Odisha Conclave will be conducted will be decided by the state government at an appropriate time, taking into account the emerging Covid situation and the relevant guidelines of Central Government, Mishra said.

