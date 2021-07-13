Adityanath to take stock of arrangements ahead of PM Modi's Varanasi visit

-
ALSO READ
Yogi govt in UP: Four-year report card ahead of the 2022 assembly polls
In UP, no more than 5 people allowed to enter religious places at a time
Prez offers prayers at Varanasi's Vishwanath temple, attends 'Ganga Aarti'
Covid-19 pandemic: Uttar Pradesh to conduct sero survey from June 4
Yogi Adityanath govt transfers 10 IPS officers in UP attached to police HQ
-
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will visit Varanasi today to take stock of preparations ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposed visit on July 15.
Adityanath will reach Varanasi at around 12 noon and will overlook preparations for a public meeting venue and stage at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU). He will also visit the Rudraksh International Convention Centre at Sigra, which PM Modi is scheduled to inaugurate.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will reach Varanasi at 12 noon today and will oversee preparations for a public meeting venue and stage at BHU.
A final call will also be taken on the number of attendees and other arrangements at the new convention centre, that was made with Japan's help.
After examining all these preparations in about two hours, he is scheduled to go to Gorakhpur.
The Convention Centre will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister along with the Ambassador of Japan to India, post which a video message of Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will be broadcasted there, sources informed.
In view of the security arrangements, the Special Protection Group (SPG) will reach Varanasi by today evening and will prepare a blueprint for the security of the venue.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU