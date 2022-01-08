Gerson da Cunha: A marketing guru, a social activist, a theater veteran

Gerson da Cunha is no more. He belonged to an era when almost all ad agency leaders came with a strong theatre background. It helped. Clients were mesmerised with the way ad agencies presented their ideas. And they literally hung on to each word they had to say. But to his credit Gerson was one of the early pioneers to realise that a new breed of brand [and marketing] managers were emerging. Hindustan Lever was hiring MBAs and they were filling key positions in marketing. Lintas, the agency Gerson ran was literally an extension of HLL and Lintas became one of the early agencies to hire MBAs from the top IIMs.

Gerson handed the agency over to Alyque Padamsee and went to Brazil to try his hand at social communication (again something very few ad professionals attempted those days).

He returned some years later but did not sit idle. He got involved with the setting up of an NGO that valiantly tried to bring about greater awareness among citizens of Mumbai of their rights and the need to participate in the election process.

I did not have the opportunity to work with Gerson or Lintas. I probably met him for the first time, in his wonderful old-world book filled apartment overlooking the famous Mumbai University Raja Bhai Tower in 2009. Bal Mundkur (founder of Ulka and Gerson’s contemporary in the ad world) dragged me along to brainstorm with Gerson on his pet project, a book on the history of Indian

I saw the instant bonding between the two veterans. Bal decided that he will focus on the fund raising for the book while Gerson offered to line up the writers who will put down their views on the growth of Indian The book Ad Katha was launched at Ad Asia 2011.

When writing my book ‘Nawabs Nudes Noodles – India Through 50 Years of Advertising’ the first person I reached out to was Gerson da Cunha. I should say that I saw him as the ‘Bhisma Pithama’ of Indian He was delighted to hear about my book idea and generously shared numerous anecdotes and pioneering ad campaigns that he was part of. I did quote him liberally in my book; especially stories around Lever Bros., the brand Dalda and how it got built.

Gerson da Cunha was also a style icon. He pioneered the ‘Kurta – Beard’ look in Indian advertising. Numerous people followed in his footsteps including my first boss at Rediffusion Advertising ‘Vish’P S Viswanathan, also an ex-Lintas man.

Over the last decade no advertising event in Mumbai was complete without the gentle presence of Gerson Da Cunha. He made it a point to attend these events and always had a few words to share with old friends and fans. I recall him saying that he is quite amazed at the way Indian advertising industry has flourished. I think the evolution of the industry owes a lot to visionary leaders like Gerson da Cunha. A social activist. A theater veteran. A marketing guru. A speaker par excellence. A writer. A thorough ad professional. A style icon. And a gentleman to the core.

Rest in Peace Gerson.