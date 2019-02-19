Aviators put up dazzling display of flying skills at Aero India Show 2019

Bengaluru, India's aerospace hub has been decked up for Aero India Show 2019, the biennial event of aerobatic display that kick starts on February 20. The 12th edition of the event will be held at the IAF Yelahanka air base for a span of five days before it concludes on February 24th. Civil Aviation Ministry as well as Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) has come together with the Defence Ministry to host the expo that showcases latest technologies and products in aerospace engineering. Global aerospace majors showcases aerial as well as static displays of their aircrafts, including fighter jets, helicopters, drones, passenger jets and cargos.
Dazzling display of jets and aerospace engineering
From flying and static displays of its best-in-class products to Drone Olympics, the Aero India Show 2019 will showcase dazzling aerobatic performances as well as innovative technologies in the field of aviation.
Fighter jets, helicopters and much more
France surpasses US and Russia
Flying maneuvers and aircraft attitudes of IAF
Indian Air Force will have the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) in their Hawk advanced jet trainer, the Sarang team in their Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) showcase insane skills in the skies of Bangalore. Apart from that the daring manouveres by IAF's Jaguars, Mirages and MiGs will be a delight for thousands of general visitors and children at the event
Three Rafales and the Falcon 2000s
Amid a huge raging political storm over the Rafale deal, Dassault Aviation, manufacturers of the Rafale, have flown in three Rafale jets for the Aero India show 2019. While two of the fighters will be used for flying exercises and the third for static display.
The jets have already showcased some scintilating maneuvers in the Bengaluru sky and is going to be one of the major attractions of the 2019 edition of the mega show.
The French company said it would also showcase the Falcon 2000S business aircraft, certified for low visibility approach, alongside the fighter jet.
The Red Bull air race team and the race of drones
Red Bull air race team will also participate in this year's expo, with pilots od Red Bull from the world over showcasing their airborne skills at the Yelahanka Air Force base.
Apart from manned jets, this year's show will also see the race of drones, or unmanned aerial vehicles. While the winners of the Drone olympics will get a total cash prize of Rs 38 lakh, a total 57 participants have already qualified for the prelims.
