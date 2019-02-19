Single emergency helpline '112' launched in 16 states, UTs

Sixteen states and Union territories Tuesday joined a pan- network of single number '112' on which immediate assistance can be sought by anyone in distress.

The is an integration of police (100), fire (101) and women (1090) numbers. The health helpline (108) will be integrated with it soon.

Launching the '112' helpline, under the the Response Support System (ERSS), said the central government is committed to the of citizens, particularly women, for whom laws were changed to ensure the guilty is punished in a time-bound manner.

"The helpline number '112' will be activated across the country by next year and anyone in distress can reach the helpline by pressing a single key of phones which will be pre-programmed," he said.

The 16 states and UTs are Andhra Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Puducherry, Lakshadweep, Andaman, Dadar and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu,

The '112' helpline has already been launched in and

To access services, a person can dial '112' on a phone or press the power button of a three times quickly to send a panic call to the

In case of a normal phone, a long press of the '5' or '9' key will activate the panic call.

People can also log onto the ERSS website for the respective state and send an emergency email or SOS alert to state ERC. They can use '112' mobile app, which is available free on and Apple Store.

The single number for is similar to '911' in the

Apart from launching the ERSS, the also kicked off, the Investigation Tracking System for Sexual Offences (ITSSO) and the safe

The ITSSO is meant for law enforcement agencies in the country.

The system is an available to law enforcement agencies at all levels national, state, district and police station and allows the state to undertake real-time monitoring and management for completion of investigation in rape cases in two months.

It leverages the existing CCTNS data base, which covers nearly 15,000 police stations in the country.

The ITSSO would greatly strengthen the ability of states for analytics and prognosis for timely investigation and prosecution in rape cases.

The said safe will instil a sense of security in women in metro cities.

"The government has identified eight cities for implementation of safe city projects in first phase at a cost of Rs 2,919 crore. The cities are Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and The projects are funded under scheme," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)