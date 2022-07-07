Afghan envoy appreciates India's solidarity with earthquake hit Afghanistan

-
-
Afghanistan's Ambassador to India Farid Mamundzay expressed appreciation for members of the diplomatic corps in India for their solidarity with the people affected by the recent earthquake in the Afghanistan provinces of Paktika, Khost, and Nangarhar.
Taking to Twitter, Mamundzay wrote, "Greatly appreciate the profound sympathies and solidarity of the members of the diplomatic corps in India with the people of Afghanistan following the earthquake that struck the provinces of Paktika, Khost & Nangarhar on 22 June killing more than 1,200 people."
Diplomats and government officials also signed the condolence book at the Embassy of Afghanistan in New Delhi extending their country's deepest condolences on the tragic human losses.
On June 22, a 5.9-magnitude earthquake jolted parts of Afghanistan including the capital city Kabul. In the incident, over 1000 people are estimated to have been killed across Barmal and Giyan districts in Paktika province, and Spera district in Khost province.
In addition, at least 1,455 people have been injured across three of the six most affected districts of Barmal, Giyan, and Spera - many of them seriously. Over 10,000 houses have been destroyed.
In wake of this, India handed over batches of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan in the presence of Taliban officials.
The relief assistance handed over by the Ministry of External Affairs Joint Secretary (PAI), JP Singh consisted of essential items including family ridge tents, sleeping bags, blankets, sleeping mats, etc to support the people of Afghanistan in quake-affected regions.
India also deployed a team to the Embassy in Kabul to coordinate the efforts of stakeholders for the delivery of humanitarian aid. The Taliban welcomed India's decision to return its technical team to continue humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan.
United Nations also allocated USD 10 million from the UN Central Emergency Response Funds (UNCERF) to support the people of Afghanistan affected by the earthquake that struck this week in the eastern part of the country.
UN's assistance comes as several organizations from all over the world have been supporting the people badly affected by the earthquake by providing large sums of money.
