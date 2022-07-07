PT Usha, Ilaiyaraaja express gratitude to PM Modi for nomination to RS

-
ALSO READ
P T Usha and Ilaiyaraaja among four nominated to Rajya Sabha
Four noted personalities from southern states Modi govt's Rajya Sabha picks
Seechewal, Sahney file nominations for Rajya Sabha seats from Punjab
LIVE: Ilaiyaraaja, P T Usha among four nominated to Rajya Sabha, tweets PM
Rajasthan: Congress, BJP candidates to file nominations for RS polls today
-
After getting nominated to the Rajya Sabha, athlete PT Usha and music maestro Ilaiyaraaja on Wednesday expressed their gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
PT Usha is the only woman out of the four members nominated for Rajya Sabha. While Ilaiyaraaja belongs to the Dalit community.
Usha tweeted, "Deeply touched by your kind words Sir. My sincere gratitude on being nominated to the Rajya Sabha. I will always give my best to any responsibility bestowed on me, and work towards the betterment of all of us Indians. Jai Hind."
While Ilaiyaraaja said, "I express my sincere gratitude for the thoughts Narendra Modiji It is an honour and opportunity to make the beauty of music, art and culture reach the length and breadth of our society."
Earlier on Wednesday, PM Modi shared the news of PT Usha and Ilaiyaraaja being nominated to the Rajya Sabha and Congratulated the two legends on Twitter.
"The remarkable PT Usha Ji is an inspiration for every Indian. Her accomplishments in sports are widely known but equally commendable is her work to mentor budding athletes over the last several years. Congratulations to her on being nominated to the Rajya Sabha," tweeted PM Modi.
"The creative genius of Ilaiyaraaja Ji has enthralled people across generations. His works beautifully reflect many emotions. What is equally inspiring is his life journey- he rose from a humble background and achieved so much. Glad that he has been nominated to the Rajya Sabha," he added.
Centre on Wednesday nominated four new members to Rajya Sabha who represent various South Indian states including PT Usha, Ilaiyaraaja, Veerendra Heggade, KV Vijayendra Prasad, said a press release.
The four nominated members include a woman, a Dalit, and a member of a religious minority (Jain community), added a statement.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU