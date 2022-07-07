JUST IN
PM Modi to inaugurate 3-day Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam in Varanasi
Business Standard

Prez poll: Oppn candidate Yashwant Sinha to campaign in Lucknow today

Yashwant Sinha, former union minister and joint Opposition candidate for the President's post, will campaign for himself in Lucknow on Thursday

IANS  |  Lucknow 

Yashwant Sinha

Yashwant Sinha, former union minister and joint Opposition candidate for the President's post, will campaign for himself in Lucknow on Thursday.

Sinha will arrive in the state capital on Thursday evening and attend a meeting of Samajwadi Party (SP) legislators. The allies of the SP will also attend the meeting.

SP president Akhilesh Yadav would remain present at the event.

Joint Opposition candidate Sinha will also meet some other legislators to seek their votes in the Presidential elections due on July 18.

First Published: Thu, July 07 2022. 08:28 IST

