- Need innovative ways to promote Indian languages: Vice President Naidu
- Deshmukh case: ED summons Maha minister Anil Parab in money laundering case
- Pensioners' body urges government to exempt pension from income tax
- Changes in Afghanistan challenge for us, made us rethink strategy: Rajnath
- Forces inimical to India trying for atmosphere of instability: Rajnath
- Covid-19: DGCA extends suspension of international flights till Sep 30
- CBI conspiracy to override IO report in Deshmukh case: Cong; seeks SC probe
- Farmers assured peaceful protest, but stones hurled at cops: CM Khattar
- Uttar Pradesh: AAP to take out Tiranga Yatras in Ayodhya, Lucknow, Noida
- Mann ki Baat: PM urges citizens to carry forward great Indian traditions
Afghanistan crisis LIVE: US strikes ISIS-K as evacuation nears end in Kabul
Afghanistan crisis LIVE updates: A US drone strike struck a vehicle carrying 'suicide bombers' before they could target the ongoing military evacuation at Kabul airport. Stay tuned for the latest news
Topics
Afghanistan | farmers issues | Taliban
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Military personnel and military dogs arrive at RAF Brize Norton base after being evacuated from Afghanistan, in Oxfordshire, Britain. Photo: Reuters
Afghanistan crisis LIVE updates: US forces are in the final phase of leaving Kabul, ending two decades of involvement in Afghanistan, and just over 1,000 civilians at the airport remain to be flown out before troops withdraw, a Western security official said on Sunday.
The country's new Taliban rulers are prepared to take control of the airport.
President Joe Biden has said he will stick by his deadline to withdraw all US troops from Afghanistan by Tuesday, 20 years after they invaded Kabul and ousted the Taliban government for shielding the perpetrators of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.
Meanwhile, the US military says a drone strike on a vehicle suspected of being used for a planned attack in Afghanistan may have caused “additional casualties” as well as killed the two Islamic State militants it targeted.
An Afghan official has said three children were killed in the strike near Kabul’s airport. Witnesses to the blast say several citizens were killed or wounded. CNN has reported nine members of the same family, including six children, were killed. These figures are unverified.
In a statement Sunday night, a spokesman for US Central Command, Navy Captain Bill Urban, said US officials were aware of the reports of civilian casualties and were still investigating.
Meanwhile, the Taliban are preparing a new cabinet as the US evacuation nears its end.
Stay tuned for the latest news of the day.
To read updates from yesterday's blog, click here
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More