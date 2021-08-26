- BrahMos Aerospace seeks 200-acre land in Lucknow
- India expected to evacuate around 180 people from Kabul on Thursday
- Taliban takeover: All Afghans must travel to India on e-visa, says govt
- Probe agencies also face manpower crunch like judiciary: Supreme Court
- DDA holds draw for 689 surrendered flats; 79 waitlisted applicants allotted
- Settling sexual harassment case; Kerala minister Saseendran gets clean chit
- Mamata in a hurry for by-polls to cling on to the chair: Dilip Ghosh
- Maharashtra: Padma Shri awardee agriculture scientist B V Nimbkar dead
- Top headlines: FM launches EASE 4.0 for PSBs; 31k new Covid cases in Kerala
- Delhi's iconic PVR Priya makes a comeback after revamp with giant screen
Afghanistan crisis LIVE: Govt calls for all-party meet on Taliban takeover
Afghanistan crisis LIVE updates: Indian government has called for an all-party meeting on the developments in Afghanistan after Taliban takeover. Stay tuned for Latest LIVE news
Topics
Taliban | Afghanistan | rajasthan
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Afghan women walk by posters of Taliban leaders and flags in Kabul, Afghanistan. Photo: AP/PTI
The Indian government has called an all-party meeting today on the developments in Afghanistan. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will brief the floor leaders of political parties on the present situation in Afghanistan in the in-person meeting.
Meanwhile, India is expected to bring back around 180 people from Kabul in a military aircraft today amid a scramble by various countries to evacuate their citizens before the August 31 deadline for the withdrawal of American troops from the war-ravaged country.
On the economic front, for the first time, India will have a database on unorganised workers. A portal for this purpose will be launched by labour minister Bhupender Yadav today to integrate social welfare schemes for these workers in coordination with the states and trade unions.
On the political front, the voting for the first phase of the polls to elect zila parishad and panchayat samiti members in six Rajasthan districts will be held today. As many as 519 seats will go to polls.
Farmers protesting against the Centre's three contentious agri laws will organise a national convention today to mark the completion of nine months of their agitation, according to a statement from the Samyukt Kisan Morcha.
Stay tuned for the latest news of the day.
To read updates from yesterday's blog, click here
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More