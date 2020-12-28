Africa's confirmed Covid-19 cases surpass 2.64 million: Health authorities

-
-
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the African continent has increased to 2,644,112, according to health authorities.
In its latest update, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said that the death toll stood at 62,366 while a total of 2,212,975 people infected with the virus have recovered across the continent as of Sunday afternoon, reports Xinhua news agency.
The most affected African countries in terms of the number of positive cases include South Africa, Morocco, Egypt, and Tunisia, figures from the Africa CDC showed.
South Africa currently has the most Covid-19 cases, which hit 994,911.
Morocco comes next with 430,562 confirmed cases, followed by Egypt with 131,315 and Tunisia with 130,230, according to the Africa CDC.
