France reports 13,750 new coronavirus cases, tally stands at 2.3 million

France reported on Thursday 13,750 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its tally to 2,337,966, according to the country's health authorities.
The health ministry confirmed 292 new fatalities from the virus over the past day, taking the national toll to 56,940.
French Prime Minister Jean Castex announced Thursday that the government will lift the ban on people's movement on Dec. 15 and replace it with a night curfew from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. as the infection rates were not slowing down as fast as the government had expected.
