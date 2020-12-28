India reports over 20,000 new Covid-19 infections in a single-day

-
ALSO READ
Total recoveries surpass number of active Covid-19 cases: Health Ministry
World Coronavirus Dispatch: People with no symptoms can 'spread' virus
Covid-19 Factoid: Karnataka recorded more than 10,000 cases in a day
India's Covid-19 caseload mounts to over 8.3 million with 50,210 new cases
India's daily new Covid-19 recoveries surpass fresh cases: Health Ministry
-
India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,02,07,871 with20,021 infections being reported in a day, while recoveries have surged to 97.82 lakh, accordingto the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.
The death toll increased to 1,47,901 with 279 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed
Thenumber of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 97,82,669 pushing the national recovery rate to95.83 per cent,while theCOVID-19casefatality ratestands at 1.45 per cent.
The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 3 lakh for the seventh consecutive day.
There are 2,77,301 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises2.72per cent of the total caseload,the data stated.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7,30 lakhonAugust 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and50 lakh onSeptember 16. It went past60 lakh on September 28,70 lakh onOctober 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29,90 lakh onNovember 20 andsurpassed theone-crore mark on December 19.
According to the ICMR,16,88,18,054 samples have been tested up toDecember 27 with7,15,397 samples being tested on Sunday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU