India reports over 20,000 new Covid-19 infections in a single-day

India's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,02,07,871 with20,021 infections being reported in a day, while recoveries have surged to 97.82 lakh, accordingto the Union data updated on Monday.

The death toll increased to 1,47,901 with 279 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed



Thenumber of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 97,82,669 pushing the national recovery rate to95.83 per cent,while theCOVID-19casefatality ratestands at 1.45 per cent.

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 3 lakh for the seventh consecutive day.

There are 2,77,301 active infections in the country which comprises2.72per cent of the total caseload,the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7,30 lakhonAugust 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and50 lakh onSeptember 16. It went past60 lakh on September 28,70 lakh onOctober 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29,90 lakh onNovember 20 andsurpassed theone-crore mark on December 19.

According to the ICMR,16,88,18,054 samples have been tested up toDecember 27 with7,15,397 samples being tested on Sunday.

