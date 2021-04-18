Africa's confirmed Covid cases pass 4.4 million, death toll at 117,378

-
-
The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Africa has reached 4,408,245 as of Saturday, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.
The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the African Union (AU), said the death toll from the pandemic stood at 117,378, while 3,951,191 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease, Xinhua news agency reported.
South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Ethiopia and Egypt are among the African countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the Africa CDC.
In terms of the number of cases, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by northern Africa and eastern Africa regions, while central Africa is the least affected region in the continent, according to the African health agency.
South Africa has recorded 1,564,355 Covid-19 cases, the most among African countries.
Morocco had registered 504,847 Covid-19 cases as of Saturday, becoming only the second African country to pass the 500,000 Covid-19 infections mark. Tunisia was ranked the third in the continent with 281,777 Covid-19 infections.
