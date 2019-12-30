Fog disrupts flights and trains in Delhi-NCR, 6 killed in car crash

Six people died in a car crash in Greater Noida Monday morning when a thick fog surrounded Delhi and places nearby shivering at 5 degrees Celsius.



Three morning flights were diverted at Delhi airport, an official said. "Normal operations have been suspended at Delhi airport due to poor visibility, only CAT III B (instrument landing system) compliant pilots can land. Passengers are requested to stay in touch with the airline concerned for updated flight information. Due to the foggy weather conditions and low visibility at the airport, three flights diverted and none has been cancelled," Delhi Airport said in a statement.

A CAT IIIB system helps with a precision approach and landing when the runway visibility is at a distance no less than 50 feet (15m) and is at a visual range less than 200 meters and most certainly not less than 50 meters.

As many as 30 trains were reported to be running late due to low visibility as a thick fog enveloped the area in and around New Delhi railway station Monday morning.

In Greater Noida six people, including two minors, were killed when their car skidded off the road and fell into a canal, apparently due to fog.

Dense fog was also witnessed near Kalindi Kunj, Mayur Vihar Phase-1, RK Puram, Delhi cantonment area and other places of the capital.

Meanwhile, many homeless people have taken refuge at different night shelters that have come up near Anand Vihar Inter State Bus Terminal (ISBT), Sarai Kale Khan etc.

A minimum temperature of 2.5 degrees Celsius was recorded in the capital on December 29. Early morning Monday, the temperature in Delhi was at 4.6 degrees which at Palam was recorded as 4.8-degree celsius.

Delhi had recorded the season's coldest day on Saturday with the minimum temperature dropping to 2.4 degrees Celsius.

On Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a 'red' warning for the capital as conditions continued unabated in the region. The red colour denotes extreme weather conditions.

From December 31 onwards, rain is likely in the capital city and its adjoining areas such as Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Faridabad.



However, Delhi, which is witnessing the longest spell of cold weather in the last 22 years, is likely to get some relief from the intense as the wind direction is expected to change, the Met office said.

This weather phenomenon is likely to continue till January 3, predicted the weather forecast agency.