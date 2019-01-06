After going missing, two sisters found hanging from tree in Sambhal, UP

-
ALSO READ
Over 12,000 trees cut in Delhi for govt projects in last 3 years: Govt
iBall Frame review: Captivating wall hanging speaker that looks like canvas
Celebrity deaths 2018: Sridevi to Avicii, the stars B-town, Hollywood lost
Seed-stage investor SRI Capital announces $100 mn US-India VC fund
Pakistan Army chief General Bajwa confirms death sentence to 13 terrorists
-
The bodies of two sisters have been found dead, hanging from a tree near Dhumnadipur here, police said Sunday.
Gunnaur Circle Officer Gamleshwar Biltoriya said, "Bodies of two sisters -- Kavita, 18, and Seema, 19 -- were found hanging from a tree. Family members of the deceased said both the girls had gone out of their house yesterday, and on returning they were scolded by their mother. They went missing at night."
The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, police said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU