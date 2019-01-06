JUST IN
After going missing, two sisters found hanging from tree in Sambhal, UP

Bodies of two sisters -- Kavita, 18, and Seema, 19 -- were found hanging from a tree, informed police

Press Trust of India  |  Sambhal 

The bodies of two sisters have been found dead, hanging from a tree near Dhumnadipur here, police said Sunday.

Gunnaur Circle Officer Gamleshwar Biltoriya said, "Bodies of two sisters -- Kavita, 18, and Seema, 19 -- were found hanging from a tree. Family members of the deceased said both the girls had gone out of their house yesterday, and on returning they were scolded by their mother. They went missing at night."

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, police said.
