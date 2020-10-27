After over 3 months, less than 40,000 Covid-19 cases reported in single day

The number of cases reported in India in a span of 24 hours dropped below 40,000 after over three months, while the new fatalities registered during the same period remained under 500,according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

India's COVID-19 caseload mounted to79,46,429,with36,470 new infections being reported in a day, while the death toll due to the disease climbed to 1,19,502 with 488 new fatalities being recorded, the data updated at 8 am showed.

A totalof 72,01,070 people have recuperated from COVID-19 so far, pushing the national recovery rate to 90.62 per cent while thecasefatality rate stands at 1.50 per cent.

The number of active cases of infection has remained below 7 lakh for five days in a row.

There are6,25,857 active cases of infection in the country ason datewhich comprises 7.88 per cent of the total caseload,the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7,the 30-lakh mark onAugust 23 and 40 lakh cases on September 5. It went past 50 lakh onSeptember 16,60 lakh cases on September 28 and crossed 70 lakh on October 11.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), acumulative total of10,44,20,894samples have beentested up toOctober 24 with9,58,116 samples being tested on Monday.

