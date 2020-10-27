Gujarat coronavirus update: Daily covid tally come down to 908 cases

on Monday saw 908 more cases, taking its tally to 1,68,081, while the death toll stood at 3,693 with four new fatalities.

In October until now, the state has added 29,506 cases at an average of 1,135 daily.

A total of 1,102 patients were discharged on Monday, taking the total to 1,50,650, while there are 13,738 active cases, out of which 61 critical patients are still on ventilator.

Surat led with 228 cases, Ahmedabad saw 173, Vadodara 111, Rajkot 68 and Jamnagar 28.

Mehsana saw 27 cases, Gandhinagar 26, Morbi 23, Surendranagar 22, Bharuch 20, Amreli and Patan 17 each, Kutch 14, Anand 13, Banaskantha, Gir-Somnath and Kheda 11 each, Sabarkantha 10, Narmada nine, Devbhumi Dwarka seven, Dahod six, Aravalli, Chotta Udepur and Tapi four each, Mahisagar three, Navsari two and Botad, Valsad and Porbandar one each.

Two deaths were reported from Ahmedabad, and one each from Surat and Rajkot.

Ahmedabad leads with 1,889 deaths, while 840 have died in Surat, 208 in Vadodara, 159 in Rajkot, 89 in Gandhinagar, and 67 in Bhavnagar.

Health authorities have conducted 57,93,788 RT-PCR tests and the state has 5,24,602 people under quarantine.

