Agnipath scheme: IAF starts registration process for Agniveers from today

The registration for the first batch of soldiers under the Agnipath scheme -- a new short-term recruitment plan that recruits Agniveers in the armed forces -- for the Indian Air Forces (IAF) starts on Friday. The online examinations for the same will take place on July 24. The online registration for recruitment of Agniveers will end on July 5.

IAF Air Marshall SK Jha, in a press conference held on June 19, said that the first batch of Agniveers would be enrolled by December, and training would start by December 30. After enrollment into the IAF, Agniveers will be governed under the Air Force Act 1950 for four years.

"Endeavour will be made to enroll candidates as Agniveers from all parts of the nation, utilising contemporary technology, specialised rallies and campus interviews at recognised technical institutes such as Industrial Training Institutes, NSQF etc.," the IAF said in a statement.

In the IAF, Agniveers will form a distinct rank, which will differ from any existing rank, the statement said.

The selection process for Agniveers will take place in two phases; only candidates who will clear phase 1 will be allowed to appear for the second phase.

The age limit under the Agnipath recruitment scheme is between 17.5 and 23 years. Earlier, the upper age limit for the same was 21 years, but the government revised it owing to the nationwide protests against the Agnipath scheme.

For Agniveers under the age of 18, candidates must get their enrollment forms signed by parents or guardians, per extant provisions.

The registration process for recruitment of Agniveers comes amid the countrywide protests against the Agnipath scheme as protesters' demands range from a call for the scrapping of the scheme to the considering examinations – physical and written – which aspirants had already taken, based on the original tour-of-duty terms.