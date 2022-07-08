Agnipath: Army will hold recruitment rallies in UP from next month

-
ALSO READ
Agnipath scheme: Recruitment for Agniveers in Indian Navy starts July 1
How will Agnipath affect the army's modernisation drive?
How will Agnipath affect the army's modernisation drive?
Protests against Agnipath rage on; mobs attack Bihar Deputy CM's house
Agnipath scheme: IAF starts registration process for Agniveers from today
-
The Army will hold recruitment rallies under the newly announced Agnipath scheme in Uttar Pradesh from next month, a spokesperson said on Thursday.
Shantanu Pratap Singh PRO (Defence) Lucknow, in a press statement, said, "The recruitment rally in Bareilly will be held between August 19 and September 15. The rally will cover 12 nearby districts."
Recruitment rallies in Muzaffarnagar and Agra will be held between September 20 and October 10 covering 13 districts of Meerut region and 12 districts of Agra region, respectively.
In Lucknow region, the recruitment rally will be held in Kanpur from October 22 to November 10, covering 13 districts.
The recruitment rally in Faizabad of Ayodhya district will be held between November 16 and December 6 and cover 13 districts and the one in Varanasi will be held between November 16 and December 10, covering 12 districts.
The government unveiled the Agnipath scheme on June 14. Under the scheme, those aged between 17-and-a-half and 21 years will be inducted into the armed forces for a four-year tenure and 25 per cent of them will be inducted for regular service subsequently.
The government had, on June 16, increased the upper-age limit for recruitment under the scheme to 23 years from 21 for the year 2022.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU