Agniveers recruitment under Agnipath scheme to start in Sep in Tamil Nadu

The Agniveer recruitment rally will be held from September 20 to October 1 at Tiruppur for 11 districts of the state, officials said on Tuesday.
A statement said that the Agniveer recruitment rally will be held at TEA Public Matric Higher secondary school at Avinashi for the male candidates.
Candidates from 11 districts -- Coimbatore, the Nilgiris, Tirupur, Erode, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Namakkal, Dindigul, Madurai, and Theni can participate in the rally.
The rally is held for Agniveer General duty, Agniveer Technical, Agniveer Tradesman (10th pass), Agniveer Tradesman (8th pass), and Agniveer clerk /Storekeeper Technical categories /entries in the Army.
Online registration is open from July 5 to August 3. Online registration of the candidates on the website joinindianarmy.nic.in is mandatory.
Admit card will be issued online after August 14. The rally is held by Army Recruiting Office, Coimbatore under the aegis of Head Quarters Recruiting Zone, Chennai.
--IANS
