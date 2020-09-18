JUST IN
Business Standard

Agriculture-related bills will create problems for farmers: Farooq Abdullah

National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah said that the bills related to agriculture marketing are problematic for farmers and should be reconsidered by the government

ANI  |  General News 

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah wearing a mask attends the Parliamentary Monsoon Session inside Lok Sabha.
National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah on Thursday said that the bills related to agriculture marketing are problematic for farmers and should be reconsidered by the government.

"This is problematic for the farmers. This should be reconsidered if we really want to save farmers," Abdullah told ANI.

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion And Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 were passed by Lok Sabha on Thursday.

The bills seek to replace two ordinances brought by the government earlier this year. The House had earlier passed Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill. The three agriculture-related bills will now go to the Rajya Sabha for passage.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, September 18 2020. 06:22 IST

