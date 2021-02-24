Ahead of polls, Assam government extends AFSPA for another six months

-
ALSO READ
Assam Rifles forgets AFSPA not in force here: Mizoram govt to Centre
Rahul Gandhi to start Congress campaign for Assam assembly polls today
2 Assam journalists arrested, 3 others detained for 'maligning' minister
Non-stop efforts being made for Assam's progress, says PM Modi
Amit Shah to address two public meetings in Assam on January 24
-
The Assam government on Wednesday
extended the existing 'disturbed area' status of the state for another six months from February 27 under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA).
"As per powers conferred under section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958, the Governor of Assam has declared the entire state of Assam as 'disturbed area' upto 6 (six) months beyond 27/02/2021, unless withdrawn earlier", according to an official release issued here.
The release did not cite any particular reason for the extension, but sources said that it was in view of the assembly elections due in April-May and recovery of arms and ammunitions from some parts of the state.
The AFSPA was imposed in Assam in November 1990 and has been extended every six months since then after a review by the state government.
In the North East, the AFSPA is in force in Assam, Nagaland, Manipur (excluding Imphal Municipal Council Area), Changlang, Longding and Tirap districts of Arunachal Pradesh, and areas falling within the jurisdiction of the eight police stations of districts in Arunachal Pradesh bordering Assam.
Civil society groups and rights activists in the region have been demanding withdrawal of the alleged 'draconian' law from the northeastern states where it has been imposed.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU