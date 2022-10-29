Ahead of polls, Gujarat govt decides to form committee to implement UCC

-
ALSO READ
Uniform Civil Code will be implemented one or other day: Karnataka Minister
All states should enact Uniform Civil Code like Uttarakhand will: Dhami
No need for uniform civil code in Bihar, says key aide of CM Nitish Kumar
Assam CM calls for implementation of Uniform Civil Code to stop polygamy
Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind opposes UCC, passes resolution on Gyanvapi issue
-
Ahead of the Assembly polls in Gujarat to be held by the year-end, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state on Saturday decided to set up a committee to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).
Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghvi said the state cabinet cleared a proposal to constitute the committee during its meeting held on Saturday.
This is considered the last meeting of the Bhupendra Patel-led cabinet as the schedule for the state elections is expected to be announced next week.
"The committee will be headed by a retired high court judge and will have three to four members," Union minister Parshottam Rupala said.
Earlier, the BJP governments in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh had announced implementation of the UCC in their states.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sat, October 29 2022. 17:07 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU