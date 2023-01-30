Ahmedabad-bound Vistara flight diverted to Udaipur due to low visibility

JUST IN
Topics
Vistara Airline | Aviation sector | weather forecasts

ANI  General News 

Vistara
.

An Ahmedabad-bound Vistara flight from Delhi was diverted to Rajasthan's Udaipur due to low visibility, officials said on Monday.

The flight is now scheduled to arrive in Udaipur at around 9.10 am, informed Vistara.

"Flight UK959 from Delhi to Ahmedabad (DEL-AMD) has been diverted to Udaipur due to low visibility at Ahmedabad Airport and is expected to arrive in Udaipur at 9:10 am," Vistara said.

Earlier on January 19, a Vistara flight en route to Bhubaneswar was diverted to Kolkata due to low visibility. The flight landed at Kolkata Airport at 9.30 am on Thursday, informed the airlines on Twitter.

Flight UK543 scheduled to reach the Odisha capital from Mumbai, Maharashtra, was diverted to the West Bengal capital because of dense fog.

"Flight UK543 from Mumbai to Bhubaneshwar (BOM-BBI) has been diverted to Kolkata (CCU) due to low visibility at Bhubaneshwar airport and is expected to arrive in Kolkata at 09:30 hours. please stay tuned for further updates," tweeted Vistara airline's official Twitter handle.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, January 30 2023. 10:59 IST

