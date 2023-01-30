JUST IN
Israeli-Palestinian tensions test US diplomacy as Antony Blinken visits
Govt asks utilities to not retire coal-fired power plants till 2030
Singapore's Temasek remains invested in Adani Ports: Media report
13 trains run late owing to rain, low visibility in Delhi: Railways
Imran Khan's party to contest bypolls in all 33 vacant parliamentary seats
All-party meeting ahead of Parliament's Budget Session to be held today
UNGA president meets Amitabh Kant, says G20 a platform to exchange ideas
LIVE: Govt to hold all-party meeting ahead of the Budget Session today
Top headlines: All eyes on growth in Budget, road project push, and more
Court intervention or discussion: Visva-Bharati gives Amartya Sen 2 options
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
PM Modi, Amit Shah pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on Martyrs' Day
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Freedom of speech on social media comes with responsibility: Allahabad HC

The Allahabad High Court has dismissed the petition filed by one Nandini Sachan of Jhansi district, seeking quashing of an FIR that accused her of propagating obscene content on social media

Topics
Social Media | freedom of expression | Allahabad High Court

IANS  |  Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) 

Right to expression calls for responsibility: Alld HC on social media
Right to expression calls for responsibility: Alld HC on social media

The Allahabad High Court has dismissed the petition filed by one Nandini Sachan of Jhansi district, seeking quashing of an FIR that accused her of propagating obscene content on social media.

The present FIR was lodged against the applicant at the Nawabad police station in Jhansi district on May 31, 2022 alleging that she had tampered with photos, made it viral on social media and used abusive language.

The bench of Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav observed, "It is beyond the shadow of doubt that social media is a global platform for exchange of thoughts, opinions and ideas. The Internet and social media have become an important tool through which individuals can exercise their right to freedom of expression, but the right to freedom of expression comes with its own set of special responsibilities and duties.

"It does not confer upon the citizens the right to speak without responsibility nor does it grant unfettered licence for every possible use of language."

The magistrate, after taking cognizance of the charge sheet filed in the case by the police, had issued summons to the applicant. Later, the woman filed the present petition requesting the court to quash the entire criminal proceedings pending against her.

The accused said that she had been falsely implicated. She alleged that the FIR had been registered as a counterblast, as she rejected a man's marriage proposal.

However, the state government counsel opposed the plea saying that during investigation, the investigating officer (IO) found that some persons, including the applicant, are involved in the above-mentioned illegal activities.

He submitted the charge sheet against her after recording statements of witnesses. These witnesses have clearly alleged that the applicant as well as other accused persons were involved in the offence.

Rejecting the pleas of the applicant, the court in its order, said that a cognizable offence under section 67 of Information Technology (IT) Act, which provides for punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form, is being made in the case.

--IANS

amita/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Social Media

First Published: Mon, January 30 2023. 09:58 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU