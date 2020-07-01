Covid-19 Factoid: Ahmedabad has highest death rate among all districts

The global confirmed cases tally is nearing 10.5 million, of which 508,876 people have already succumbed to the infection and almost 5.7 million patients have managed to beat the virus and recover.

In India, the number of reported cases has reached 566,840 and almost 17,000 patients have lost their lives due to Covid-19 infection.

Here are some data points on the extent of the pandemic:

#1. Brazil sees substantial dip in daily new cases for three days straight

Brazil, with 1.37 million reported cases, is the second most Covid-19 affected country after the US. Brazil added over 40,000 cases daily for four days (23-26 June). However, the South American nation is witnessing a steep drop in reporting new Covid-19 cases for three straight days. The daily new cases additions plunged to 25,234 on 29th June. Over 58,000 people have succumbed to the virus and 0.75 million people have recovered so far.





#2. Ahmedabad has the highest death rate among most impacted districts

Six Indian districts have so far reported over 10,000 cases, Ahmedabad has the highest death rate among them. With over 20,000 reported cases in Ahmedabad, 6.9 per cent patients could not survive. Ahmedabad is followed by Mumbai, the most affected district with over 76,000 confirmed cases, has a death rate of 5.8 per cent.

Hyderabad, with almost 12,000 confirmed cases, has the least death rate of 0.2 per cent. Chennai is the only other district among them with a death rate of less than 2 per cent.



#3. Karnataka reports sudden surge in new cases

Karnataka’s cases tally has quickly moved up and crossed 14,000-mark. The southern state ,which saw an early outbreak of Covid-19 cases, had managed to contain the virus for a long time. However, Karnataka is again witnessing a surge in its daily new cases, adding more than 1,000 cases for two days running. Among the reported cases in the state, 7,683 cases have already recovered while 226 people have lost their lives till now.



