AIADMK govt refuses demand for Marina Beach burial site for Karunanidhi

The Tamil Nadu government declined on Tuesday opposition DMK’s request for a burial site at Chennai’s Marina Beach for senior politician M Karunandihi, who died in a private hospital at 94.

The decision triggered protests by workers, who gathered in large numbers outside where Karunanidhi was undergoing treatment. The state was on alert after the five-time Chief Minister’s death due to age-related ailments.

Tension gripped the capital city after workers broke barricades and shouted slogans against the Centre and the state government. The hashtag ‘MarinaForKalaignar’ started trending on Twitter.

On the Tamil Nadu government’s request, the Union Home Ministry was sending 13 companies of CRPF to the state.

Karunanidhi’s son and working president, M K Stalin, had written to Chief Minister K Palaniswami, seeking space inside the mausoleum complex of the departed leader’s mentor, C N Annadurai, at the Marina.

A statement from the AIADMK-led government said it was "unable to allot space at Marina beach owing to several pending cases in the Madras High Court and legal complications". The government said it was ready to allot a two-acre site on Sardar Patel Road near the memorials to Rajaji and Kamaraj.

The DMK approached the Madras High Court against the government’s decision. The Acting Chief Justice will likely hold a special hearing at 10.30 am on Wednesday, a PTI report quoted unnamed sources as saying.

Former chief minister M G Ramachandran and his charismatic protegee J Jayalalitha were buried at the Marina beach and their memorials were erected there. Both were bitter foes of Karunanidhi in politics.

Meanwhile, the state government announced a seven-day mourning for Karunanidhi. The Indian flag would fly half-mast during this period and all government-related functions would be cancelled, Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan said.

The government declared a day’s holiday on Wednesday for his final rites. His mortal remains would be kept at Rajaji Hall for VIPs and public to pay homage, she said.

State honours will be accorded to Karunanidhi and the Tricolour will be draped over him, she said, adding a gun salute will also be given to the late leader.

