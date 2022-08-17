AIFF ban: Take steps to host U-17 World Cup, Supreme Court tells govt

The on Wednesday told the government to take “proactive steps” so that lifts its suspension of the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

On Tuesday, the Centre requested the to urgently list the matter after the Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) suspended AIFF.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, told the Bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud, A S Bopanna and J B Pardiwala that two meetings have been held with and they are trying to “break some ice” on holding the Under-17 Women’s World Cup in the country.

He requested the matter to be deferred till 22 August so that all the stakeholders can deliberate on what needs to be done. The matter is likely to be heard on August 22.

In its statement, had cited “undue influence from third parties” as the reason for suspending AIFF.

“The suspension will be lifted once an order to set up a committee of administrators to assume the powers of the AIFF Executive Committee has been repealed and the AIFF administration regains full control of the AIFF’s daily affairs,” a Fifa release on Tuesday read.