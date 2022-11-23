AIIMS Delhi server down, government suspects ransomware attack

A ransomware attack on the Delhi server halted day-to-day activities including OPD registrations and blood sample reports at the hospital, today. on Novemeber 23

The server for National Informatics Centre's eHospital being used at AIIMS, New Delhi. This impacted the outpatient and inpatient services at the hospital including smart lab, billing, report generation, and so on. After which these services had been running on manual mode.

The NIC team working at informed that this may be a ransomware attack which has been reported and will be investigated by appropriate law enforcement authorities.

The doctors and patients in the hospital, complained of the facility being down post which it was found that there was a ransomware attack by the NIC in a statement.

“Measures are being taken to restore the digital services and support is being sought from Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) and National Informatics Centre (NIC). AlIMS and NIC will take due precaution to prevent future such attacks,” the statement added.