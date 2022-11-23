JUST IN
Business Standard

AIIMS Delhi server down, government suspects ransomware attack

A ransomware attack on the AIIMS Delhi server halted day-to-day activities including OPD registrations and blood sample reports at the hospital, today

Topics
AIIMS | cybersecurity | Ransomeware cyber attack

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

A ransomware attack on the AIIMS Delhi server halted day-to-day activities including OPD registrations and blood sample reports at the hospital, today. on Novemeber 23

The server for National Informatics Centre's eHospital being used at AIIMS, New Delhi. This impacted the outpatient and inpatient services at the hospital including smart lab, billing, report generation, and so on. After which these services had been running on manual mode.

"Today the server for National Informatics Centre’s Hospital being used at AIlMS, New Delhi was down due to which outpatient and inpatient digital hospital services including, smart lab, billing, report generation, appointment system etc, have been affected. All these services are running on manual mode currently,” said a statement.

The NIC team working at AIIMS informed that this may be a ransomware attack which has been reported and will be investigated by appropriate law enforcement authorities.

The doctors and patients in the hospital, complained of the facility being down post which it was found that there was a ransomware attack by the NIC in a statement.

“Measures are being taken to restore the digital services and support is being sought from Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) and National Informatics Centre (NIC). AlIMS and NIC will take due precaution to prevent future such attacks,” the statement added.

First Published: Wed, November 23 2022. 21:41 IST

