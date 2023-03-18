JUST IN
Business Standard

AIIMS-Delhi to set up state-of-art robotic surgery training facility

The AIIMS, New Delhi, and India Medtronic Pvt Ltd have entered into a collaborative agreement to co-create and develop a robotic training facility at the premier hospital here

Topics
AIIMS | Delhi

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

AIIMS

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, and India Medtronic Pvt Ltd have entered into a collaborative agreement to co-create and develop a robotic training facility at the premier hospital here.

The AIIMS, Delhi, has already floated an expression of interest to establish a robotic training facility on its campus.

"In line with that, AIIMS, New Delhi, and India Medtronic Pvt Ltd. have entered into a collaborative agreement to co-create and develop a robotic training facility which will deliver clinical education and impart surgical robotic skills on a not-for-profit basis to residents and faculties of AIIMS and other teaching institutes with MeHNAT (Medtronic Hugo and AIIMS training) in robotic surgery," a statement said.

The aim is to upskill healthcare professionals on robotic-assisted minimally invasive surgeries through technical and procedural training.

This in turn will enrich the clinical community and enhance patient outcomes by utilizing procedural and evidence-based medical education activities.

This is the first-of-its-kind robotic training facility for healthcare professionals in a government setup in India and also the first faculty-led procedural training centre in the Asia-Pacific region.

First Published: Sat, March 18 2023. 20:39 IST

