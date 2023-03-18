Delhi budget to focus on cleaning of Yamuna, removal of landfill garbage

-
ALSO READ
Kejriwal visits Ghazipur landfill site, says garbage issue key in MCD polls
Will remove 5 mn MT garbage from Bhalswa landfill by March next year: CM
Budget 2023-24: Manufacturing sector eyes revised taxations, new PLIs
Traffic halted on Delhi's old Yamuna bridge as river runs above danger mark
Yamuna's water level drops but continues to flow above danger mark in Delhi
-
Themed "neat and clean Delhi", the annual budget of the Arvind Kejriwal government will focus on cleaning of Yamuna and removing three mountains of garbage from landfill sites in the city, official sources said on Saturday.
In the budget 2023-24, to be tabled in the ongoing session of the Assembly, Delhi government will lay out a plan to beautify and modernise the city's infrastructure, they said.
With a focus on rejuvenating the heavily polluted Yamuna, the government will increase the quantity of sewage being treated in Delhi to 890 mgd next year. The sewage treatment capacity in the city was 370 mgd in 2015.
The number of colonies with sewer connection will almost be doubled from 747 to 1,317. The scheme of free household sewer connections will continue, they said.
Delhi government with Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will pool in resources to get rid of the three garbage mountains, the city's "shame", in the next two years, sources added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sat, March 18 2023. 19:23 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU