JUST IN
Rural committees to be formed to monitor development works: Haryana min
IOA panel probing sexual abuse allegations against WFI chief: PT Usha
More H3N2 virus patients report pneumonia-like conditions, ear fullness
59 H3N2 influenza cases detected in Odisha in past 2 months: Officials
25,000 houses for EWS to be constructed across Punjab: Minister Aman Arora
Kerala to set up water kiosks, launch awareness drive as summer approaches
Disaster risk reduction, management turning into 'Jan Andolan': PK Mishra
J&K Police asks women not to hesitate in reporting crimes against them
Enforcement Directorate's special public prosecutor Nitesh Rana resigns
Thakur hails role of youth in India's progress; says Pune ideal for Y20
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
El Nino phenomenon may impact agriculture sector in India this year
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

AIIMS official suspended over irregularities in purchase of medical goods

The AIIMS-Delhi administration has suspended a senior stores officer after several irregularities were found in the purchase of medical goods

Topics
AIIMS | medical

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

AIIMS, New Delhi
AIIMS, New Delhi

The AIIMS-Delhi administration has suspended a senior stores officer after several irregularities were found in the purchase of medical goods.

In an order issued on March 10 by AIIMS Director M Srinivas, senior stores officer Rakesh Sharma has been asked to remain in the New Delhi headquarters and not leave without obtaining prior permission of the competent authority.

"A disciplinary proceeding is contemplated against Rakesh Sharma...therefore,...(he is placed) under suspension with immediate effect," the order said.

According to sources, Sharma had been indicted in the past as well.

They alleged that irregularities have been observed in the purchase of medical goods for the general store of Dr RP Centre for Ophthalmic Sciences at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and there has been corruption of around Rs 10 crore.

An NGO, Janhit Abhiyan, had written to the director recently alleging Kumar has been issuing supply orders to a company, named RD Enterprises, owned by his son, and demanding a probe.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on AIIMS

First Published: Sat, March 11 2023. 22:10 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU