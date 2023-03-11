Rural committees to be formed to monitor development works: Haryana min

-
ALSO READ
OnePlus Monitor X 27, Monitor E 24 launched in India: Know price and specs
OnePlus Monitor X 27, Monitor E 24 set to launch in India on December 12
Realme Flat Monitor FullHD review: Basic, but makes a good secondary screen
LG unveils 32-inch 4K Smart Monitor with AirPlay 2 support, built-in webOS
Integrated UP Education Service Selection Commission to be formed soon: CM
-
Haryana Development and Panchayats Minister Devender Singh Babli on Saturday said rural monitoring committees will be formed to keep a strict vigil on the quality of development works.
Citizens should also monitor development works being carried out by the government in rural areas in order to curb any corruption, the minister told a gathering during his visit to several villages in his Tohana assembly constituency.
He inaugurated 31 public welfare projects worth Rs 4 crore in his constituency, according to an official statement issued here.
Rural monitoring committees will be formed to keep strict vigil on the quality of development works, he announced during his address.
Babli said if any negligence is detected during any ongoing development work, people should notify authorities and panchayat representatives.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sat, March 11 2023. 21:54 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU