Business Standard

Rural committees to be formed to monitor development works: Haryana min

Haryana Development and Panchayats Minister Devender Singh Babli on Saturday said rural monitoring committees will be formed to keep a strict vigil on the quality of development works

Press Trust of India  |  Chandigarh 

Haryana Development and Panchayats Minister Devender Singh Babli on Saturday said rural monitoring committees will be formed to keep a strict vigil on the quality of development works.

Citizens should also monitor development works being carried out by the government in rural areas in order to curb any corruption, the minister told a gathering during his visit to several villages in his Tohana assembly constituency.

He inaugurated 31 public welfare projects worth Rs 4 crore in his constituency, according to an official statement issued here.

Rural monitoring committees will be formed to keep strict vigil on the quality of development works, he announced during his address.

Babli said if any negligence is detected during any ongoing development work, people should notify authorities and panchayat representatives.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, March 11 2023. 21:54 IST

