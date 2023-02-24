JUST IN
Business Standard

AIIMS to be built soon in Madurai: Telangana Guv Tamilisai Soundararajan

The Telangana Governor said that PM Modi is also working to bring a medical college in every district of Tamil Nadu

Topics
AIIMS | Medical colleges | Tamil Nadu

ANI 

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan (Photo: ANI)
Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan (Photo: ANI)

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday, on Wednesday, said in her "capacity as a doctor" that AIIMS in Madurai will be built soon.

Talking to reporters here on Wednesday, Soundararajan said, "In my stature as a doctor and not as a governor, I promise that AIIMS Madurai will be built soon. As a doctor, I believe that the AIIMS hospital should be built to world-class standards, and that this will be done."

"When they were in the union government, the DMK did nothing to help the AIIMS. However Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the initiative for the AIIMS project in Madurai," she added.

The Telangana Governor said that PM Modi is also working to bring a medical college in every district of Tamil Nadu.

She further added saying, "The centre has constructed multi-speciality hospitals in Madurai, Chennai, Coimbatore and Tirunelveli. The Prime Minister is working to bring a medical college in every district in Tamil Nadu.

First Published: Fri, February 24 2023. 07:50 IST

