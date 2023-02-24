JUST IN
U'khand govt announces compensation for damaged buildings in Joshimath
India abstains in UNGA on resolution underscoring need for peace in Ukraine

India was among the 32 countries that abstained

Topics
India | UNGA | Russia Ukraine Conflict

Press Trust of India  |  United Nations 

UNGA
Representative Image (Photo: Reuters)

India abstained in the UN General Assembly on Thursday on a resolution that underscored the need to reach as soon as possible a "comprehensive, just and lasting peace" in Ukraine in line with the principles of the UN Charter.

The 193-member General Assembly adopted the draft resolution, put forward by Ukraine and its supporters, titled Principles of the Charter of the United Nations underlying a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine'.

The resolution, which got 141 votes in favour and 7 against, underscores the need to reach, as soon as possible, a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine in line with the principles of the Charter of the United Nations.

India was among the 32 countries that abstained.

The resolution called upon member states and international organisations to redouble support for diplomatic efforts to achieve a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine, consistent with the Charter.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, February 24 2023. 07:24 IST

