Air India appoints Sandeep Gupta as Chief Pilot for Airbus A350 fleet

-
ALSO READ
Legal spat over paint: Airbus hits back at Qatar with $220-mn A350 claim
Airbus leans on existing ties with Tatas as it pitches A350 to Air India
France's Airbus close to clinching Air India deal for 50 A350 aircraft
AI reorganising itself under Tatas; won't comment on A350 order: Airbus CCO
Qatar Airways releases video, hits back at Airbus in A350 paint dispute
-
As it prepares to revamp operations and strengthen its fleet, Air India on Monday appointed its senior executive Sandeep Gupta as the Chief Pilot for its wide-body Airbus A350 fleet.
Currently, Captain Gupta is the Chief Pilot for the A320 fleet as well as incharge of the airline's Hyderabad-based training centre CTE.
According to a communication, Gupta has been appointed as Chief Pilot for the A350 fleet.
The move also comes amid Tatas-owned Air India discussing a large aircraft deal with the European aircraft maker Airbus for induction of wide-body A350 planes.
The carrier's first A350 aircraft is likely to be delivered early next year.
The loss-making Air India, which was taken over by Tata Group on January 27, has not purchased any plane since 2006. At that time, it had placed orders for buying 111 aircraft, including 43 planes from Airbus.
Since taking over the reins, Tatas have been working on ways to boost the airline, including improving services and on-time performance of flights.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU