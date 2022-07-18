Air India appoints Sandeep Gupta as Chief Pilot for Airbus A350 fleet

As it prepares to revamp operations and strengthen its fleet, on Monday appointed its senior executive Sandeep Gupta as the Chief Pilot for its wide-body Airbus fleet.

Currently, Captain Gupta is the Chief Pilot for the A320 fleet as well as incharge of the airline's Hyderabad-based training centre CTE.

According to a communication, Gupta has been appointed as Chief Pilot for the fleet.

The move also comes amid Tatas-owned discussing a large aircraft deal with the European aircraft maker Airbus for induction of wide-body planes.

The carrier's first A350 aircraft is likely to be delivered early next year.

The loss-making Air India, which was taken over by on January 27, has not purchased any plane since 2006. At that time, it had placed orders for buying 111 aircraft, including 43 planes from Airbus.

Since taking over the reins, Tatas have been working on ways to boost the airline, including improving services and on-time performance of flights.

