Air quality 'poor' across Ghaziabad, Noida, Gurgaon, Faridabad

-
ALSO READ
Air quality remains 'very poor' in Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon, Faridabad
Air quality improves marginally but still 'very poor' in Gr Noida, Gurgaon
After a month, AQI 'satisfactory' in Ghaziabad, 'moderate' in Noida
Air quality improves significantly in Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad
Air quality dips to 'severe' in Noida, Ghaziabad, 'very poor' in Gurgaon
-
The average air quality was recorded in the "poor" category across Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida, Faridabad and Gurgaon, according to data issued by a government agency on Sunday.
Pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 were also present in the air of the five immediate neighbours of Delhi, according to the air quality index (AQI) maintained by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
According to the index, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.
The average 24-hour AQI at 4pmon Sunday was 260 in Ghaziabad, 300 in Greater Noida, 251 in Noida, 264 in Faridabad and 297 in Gurgaon, according to CPCB's Sameer app.
The CPCB states that an AQI in thevery poor category may cause respiratory illness to people on prolonged exposure, while "poor" may cause breathing discomfort to most people on prolonged exposure.
On Saturday it was 336 in Ghaziabad, 324 in Greater Noida, 269 in Noida, 248 in Faridabad and 258 in Gurgaon.
The AQI for each city is based on the average value of all monitoring stations there. Ghaziabad, Gurgaon and Noida have four such stations while Greater Noida and Faridabad have two stations each, according to the app.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU