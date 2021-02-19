Need to revisit consumption patterns to reduce ecological impact: PM Modi

Prime Minister said on Friday that a re-look is needed at our consumption patterns to reduce their ecological impact as consumption-oriented economic models have put a great strain on the planet.

He said it was just not enough to make our production processes more efficient and less polluting.

Recycling and reusing things, eliminating waste, and improving resource efficiency must become part of our lifestyles, Modi said.

"This can be a key step in solving many of our challenges," Modi said at the India-Australia circular Economy Hackathon (I-ACE).

He said the youth can offer sustainable, holistic solutions to not just India and Australia, but to the whole world.

The strong India-Australia partnership will play an important role in shaping the post-Covid world, he said, adding that young innovators and startups will be at the forefront of this partnership.