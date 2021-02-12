Air travel becomes expensive as govt announces 30% fare hike by Rs 5,600

-
New Delhi [India], February 12, (ANI): The government on Thursday announced an increase in fares for air travel by up to Rs 5,600, and as per aviation experts, the reason behind the hike is the increase in fuel prices.
As per an order from the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), it is a routine change.
"The upper price band on 180-210 minute flights which is now capped at Rs 18,600, will be increased by about 30 per cent to Rs 24,200, an increase of Rs 5,600. On the shortest route for the minimum price band, the price will be increased by 10 per cent, an increase of Rs 200," MoCA said.
The government has stated that the fare hike was necessitated due to the opening of the aviation market.
"Fare capping operations during the calibrated opening of the aviation sector in the country has been extended from time to time, and is currently in force up to March 31, or until further orders," the Ministry said.
The Ministry has also announced a new fare band and an updated fare for domestic travel to a minimum of Rs 2,200 and maximum of Rs 7,800, from Rs 2,000 and Rs 6,000 respectively. In the highest fare band, the minimum and maximum fares have been moved to Rs 7,200 and Rs 24,200, from Rs 6,500 and Rs 18,600.
The government had imposed a fixed cap for air travel during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic but has now removed it as the market slowly opens up.
All scheduled commercial passenger flights were suspended in the country on March 25 after the Central government imposed a lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
Domestic flights in the country resumed operations from May 25.
