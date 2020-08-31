Scheduled international passenger flights suspension extended till Sept 30

The suspension of scheduled international passenger flights has been extended till September 30, said Indian aviation regulator on Monday.

"However, international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on a case-to-case basis," noted the (DGCA) in a circular.

Scheduled international passenger services continue to remain suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, special international flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat Mission since May and under bilateral air bubble arrangements with other countries since July.

The circular said the suspension does not affect the operation of international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by the

