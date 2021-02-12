Uttarakhand: Rescue operations continue for 6th day at Tapovan tunnel

-
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand: CM Rawat to visit areas affected by glacier burst in Chamoli
Death toll climbs to 10 in Uttarakhand glacier burst, 143 still missing
Uttarakhand floods LIVE: Govt taking all measures, PM Modi tells state MPs
Glacier breaks off: Photos of search and rescue operations in Uttarakhand
Uttarakhand flood: US condoles deaths, wishes speedy recovery of injured
-
The rescue operations continued at Tapovan tunnel in Chamoli district on the sixth day following the glacier burst, informed the State Government on Friday.
Earlier on Thursday, the rescue operation was temporarily halted following a rise in the level of water in the Rishiganga River.
Around 30 people are feared trapped inside the tunnel.
As many as 36 bodies have been recovered from different areas hit by the glacier burst in Chamoli district, while 204 people are still missing.
The Chamoli Police also informed that the water level in the Rishiganga is rising and the people living in nearby areas are being alerted.
The police have requested people to be on alert and not to panic.
A glacier broke in the Tapovan-Reni area of Chamoli District of Uttarakhand on Sunday, which led to massive flooding in Dhauliganga and Alaknanda rivers and damaged houses and the nearby Rishiganga power project.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU