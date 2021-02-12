Uttarakhand: Rescue operations continue for 6th day at Tapovan tunnel

The rescue operations continued at Tapovan tunnel in Chamoli district on the sixth day following the glacier burst, informed the State Government on Friday.

Earlier on Thursday, the rescue operation was temporarily halted following a rise in the level of water in the Rishiganga River.

Around 30 people are feared trapped inside the tunnel.

As many as 36 bodies have been recovered from different areas hit by the glacier burst in Chamoli district, while 204 people are still missing.

The Chamoli Police also informed that the water level in the Rishiganga is rising and the people living in nearby areas are being alerted.

The police have requested people to be on alert and not to panic.

A glacier broke in the Tapovan-Reni area of Chamoli District of Uttarakhand on Sunday, which led to massive flooding in Dhauliganga and Alaknanda rivers and damaged houses and the nearby Rishiganga power project.

